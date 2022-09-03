SKOWHEGAN, Maine — In downtown Skowhegan Saturday, a group of festivalgoers wore white T-shirts adorned with Sharpie marker tallies to track the number of drinks they consumed — an homage to sitcom “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” they said. On the opposite end of Water Street, a father and daughter donned homemade pretzel necklaces — the perfect salty snack to reset their palates between sips of beer.

They were part of an estimated 1,300 beer lovers from around Maine and New England in town to sample specialty brews during the sixth annual Skowhegan Craft Brew Festival.

Festival attendees enter the sixth annual Skowhegan Craft Brew Festival on Saturday. Credit: Valerie Royzman / BDN

Attendees tasted an array of Maine craft beers, wine, cider and spirits from nearly 30 brewers, plus bites from local vendors and food trucks. Ticket sales benefit nonprofit Main Street Skowhegan and its revitalization projects in town, including the $8.6 million proposed Skowhegan River Park.

“The day is going fantastic,” said Kristina Cannon, Main Street Skowhegan executive director. “I think this was our biggest fundraiser probably ever for the organization.”

Credit: Valerie Royzman / BDN

The number of attendees was consistent with previous years, but the organization sold more sponsorships this year, she said. Main Street Skowhegan also had fewer expenses because it already had certain equipment on hand, like tents to house the brewers and their products.

The total funds raised were not immediately available Saturday.

A sample from Portland-based Urban Farm Fermentory at the Skowhegan Craft Brew Festival on Saturday. Credit: Valerie Royzman / BDN

Heather Davis, who co-owns Cayford Orchards with her husband, served up the family farm’s artisan hard cider — a combination of sweet and tart flavors. Davis grew up in Skowhegan and has attended the festival as a brewer since its inception.

“I just love this festival,” she said. “The vibe here from the other brewers and patrons is amazing. You get the live music and food trucks, which are driving me a little crazy because they smell so good.”

In a nearby tent, Katie Sawicki poured drinks from Penobscot Bay Brewery and Winterport Winery for a long line of patrons waiting. As a new owner — she’s among a group who bought the business earlier this year — this was Sawicki’s first time at the festival, and it did not disappoint, she said. The winery’s blackberry cider seemed to be a crowd favorite.

Dexter resident Nate Wyman returned to the festival this year after discovering it last summer. The music is better this time around, he said, and he enjoyed a wasabi pale ale from Olive Pit Brewing Co., based in Lisbon Falls.

“I think my favorite part is the drinks and just being able to get out again,” he said. “It’s the normalcy.”

Members of Cryin’ Out Loud perform during the Skowhegan Craft Brew Festival in downtown Skowhegan on Saturday. Credit: Valerie Royzman / BDN

Water Street was blocked off to allow space for brewing companies, food vendors and Maine musicians such as the Rob Burnell Band and Cryin’ Out Loud. Brewers included Bigelow Brewing Company in Skowhegan, Fogtown Brewing Company in Ellsworth, Moderation Brewing Co. in Brunswick, Mossy Ledge Spirits in Etna, among others.

Mollie Sharples, who is from Detroit but lives in New York, traveled home to attend the festival with her boyfriend, Ben Fisher, and brother, Quinn Sharples.

“The best part is being able to come back to my state and be with my family and bring my boyfriend,” Mollie Sharples said. “Just getting to experience it all is really special.”

Mindy Davis, left, traveled from Boston to attend the Skowhegan Craft Brew Festival for the fourth time with her father, Bob McGorty. Credit: Valerie Royzman / BDN

Mindy Davis, who lives in Boston, attended with her father, Bob McGorty, for the fourth time. VIP tickets allowed the pair — they were the ones with the pretzel necklaces — to sample delicious pours ahead of other patrons who were admitted an hour later, and many of the brewers ran out, she said.

Davis was glad that small brewers had the chance to share their beers with the community. Not all are able to can drinks and get them to the masses, but the festival gets good beer into people’s hands — that’s the whole point, she said.

“It’s comfortable,” McGorty said. “It’s very safe. And it’s really good for the town of Skowhegan.”