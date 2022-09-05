ROLLINSFORD, N.H. — Four people, three of whom were from South Berwick, were killed Sunday night in a crash on Portland Avenue in Rollinsford, New Hampshire, officials said.

Around 8:30 p.m., an SUV crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic and hit a van, police said.

The man driving the SUV and a passenger in the van were pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the van and another passenger later died at nearby hospitals, officials said.

The men in the van have been identified as 58-year-old Peter Ronchi, 22-year-old Gavin Sorge Jr. and 23-year-old Sean Kamszik, all of South Berwick, police said. The driver of the SUV is not being identified until their family can be notified.

The crash is still under investigation.