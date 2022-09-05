A man died on Saturday after he was stabbed in Sanford the previous evening.

The Sanford Police Department responded to a call on Friday evening saying a man — 32-year-old Dane Brooks of Sanford — had been stabbed at the intersection of Bates and Bowdoin Streets, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

When officers arrived at the scene, Brooks had already been taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. He died from his injuries Saturday morning, Moss said. An autopsy was conducted on Sunday morning.

The stabbing remains under investigation.