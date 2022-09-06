Winter is coming to Maine early this year.

If you’re unhappy with the forecast, take it up with the prognosticating crustacean from the Passagassawakeag River, who foretold an early winter Monday, according to the Pen Bay Pilot.

The Belfast Barons presented two scrolls — one for an early winter and another for six more weeks of summer — to Passy Pete. After a brief ceremony, the lobster selected the winter scroll, the Pilot reported.

Passy Pete has become a late summer fixture in Belfast since 2015, when the lobster was hauled up for the first scroll ceremony.