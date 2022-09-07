A Michigan developer’s plans to open a Starbucks on Broadway in Bangor progressed further after the city planning board approved an application to construct a shopping center on Tuesday night.

The board unanimously approved the application from Alrig USA to redevelop a parcel of land on the corner of School Street and Broadway by an entrance to the Broadway shopping center, which includes a busy Hannaford supermarket.

The company plans to construct a 9,000 square-foot building that would house a drive-through Starbucks coffeehouse, an Orange Theory gym and a medical clinic that’s part of a national chain. The parcel would have 72 parking spaces and eight Tesla car charging ports, according to project plans and project engineer Jake Modestow.

While the project plans list tenants the developer expects to occupy the property, occupants are not yet finalized, Modestow said.

The property, which spans two lots at 685 and 699 Broadway, is across the street from Walgreens. It used to house Kelley Car and Truck Center until current owner BSS Realty bought it in 2017, according to city assessing records.

The property would only allow cars to turn right onto busy Broadway when exiting the property, and would include a barrier to prevent drivers from turning left, Modestow said.

Construction would begin next April and conclude in October 2023, according to Alrig’s application.