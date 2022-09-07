A Baileyville woman was arrested Tuesday after police say they seized $25,000 worth of fentanyl from her home.

Lisa Malone, 65, was charged with aggravated trafficking of fentanyl and trafficking of fentanyl, according to Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Cmdr. Peter Arno, who said the first charge was aggravated because of the quantity of the drug seized.

After a monthlong investigation, drug agents, Baileyville police, Washington County sheriff’s deputies and U.S. Border Patrol agents raided Malone’s Oxford Street home, Arno said Wednesday.

During the search, police seized approximately 127 grams of suspected fentanyl — a little more than a quarter pound — worth more than $25,000, Arno estimated. Another $1,400 in suspected drug proceeds was confiscated as well.



Malone was being held at the Washington County Jail in Machias on $25,000 bail.

Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, is up to 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Just 3 milligrams can cause a fatal overdose. There are about 127,000 milligrams in a quarter pound.