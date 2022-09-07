A shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening at Deering Oaks Park in Portland is under investigation.

A man who had suffered a gunshot wound was reported at the park at around 6:30 p.m., according to the Portland Police Department.

The man, who has not been identified, was transported to the Maine Medical Center. It is unclear what condition the man is in.

Although the circumstances of the shooting are under investigation, police say that there does not appear to be any ongoing threat to the public.