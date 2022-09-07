A shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening at Deering Oaks Park in Portland is under investigation.

A man who had suffered a gunshot wound was reported at the park at around 6:30 p.m., according to the Portland Police Department.

The man, who has not been identified, was transported to the Maine Medical Center. It is unclear what condition the man is in.

Although the circumstances of the shooting are under investigation, police say that there does not appear to be any ongoing  threat to the public.

Leela Stockley

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley, her puppy Percy and staying active in the Maine outdoors.