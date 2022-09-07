PORTLAND, Maine — The French poet Charles Baudelaire said it best.

“One should always be drunk. That’s all that matters; that’s our one imperative need,” he wrote, sometime in the early 19th century.

Baudelaire wasn’t just talking about alcohol, though.

“But what with? With wine, with poetry, or with virtue, as you choose. But get drunk,” he added.

What the poet meant was, don’t waste your life on half measures. Find something you love — be it beer, fine literature or health food — and really immerse yourself.

In other words: Go for broke.

With that in mind, here are five brewery-based events in the Portland area where you can concentrate on a great pint of suds this fall, and maybe something else, as well.

Science and a beer

Island Dog Brewing in South Portland is inviting folks to stop by on Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 6-8 p.m. to chat about the science and art of homebrewing beer. Co-owner Jim Denz will lead the discussion.

Denz started his beer career as a passionate homebrewer in 1991 before opening his brewery in 2013. All levels of homebrewing experience are welcome and it’s a great way to swap recipes and tips with like minded folks.

As the name of the business implies, well-behaved, leashed dogs are welcome.

A new book, music and a short

On Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m., the Urban Farm Fermentory in Portland will host an evening of music, design, and performance art celebrating the release of Argentinian artist and designer Maria Paz Garaloces’s book “No es digno de un profeta quitarse su atuendo sin danzar.”

After a rough English translation, that title works out to something like: It is not worthy of a prophet to take off his attire without dancing.

The event is expected to feature performances by Brightboy, Leif Sherman Curtis, as well as an electronic set by Robert Mitchell.

Also on tap will be a special viewing of Matt LaJoie’s animated musical short film “Sprout.”

Yoga and sips

Belleflower Brewing in Portland is hosting a “poses and pints” vinyasa yoga event on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 10:30 a.m. Taught by Belleflower employee, and local yoga instructor, Caylin Henderson, the 60-minute class ends with brunch beermosas.

The class is open to all experience levels but you must be at least 21-years-old to take part. Participants are asked to bring a mat and arrive 15 minutes early.

Books and brews

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m., Maine author Meghan Gillis will talk about her novel “Lungfish” at Bunker Brewing in Portland. Lynn Steger Strong, author of the novels “Hold Still,” “Want,” and “Flight,” will lead the discussion. The event is co-sponsored by Print: A Bookstore, the Portland Public Library and the Maine Writers and Publishers Association.

Lungfish is Gillis’ first novel and tells the story of a woman grappling with the lies she has been told, arriving at the truth of who she is and where she must go.

Sip and script

Pens, ink and flowing letters will meet beer at Austin Street Brewing’s “Sip and Script” event in Portland on Friday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. Aimed at crafty types, stationery nerds and bride-to-be, this beginner-level course will get folks started on their journeys to monk-like calligraphy bliss.

Each $65 ticket gets participants 90 minutes of instruction and a beginner’s calligraphy kit consisting of two nibs, a black ink pot, two letter guides, tracing paper, a straight pen holder and one beer.

Kids under 16 are welcome but must be accompanied by a parent.

A good cleanup ends with beer

This sixth, bonus event gets tacked on at the end, because it doesn’t really happen at a brewery around Portland, though it does end with beer. On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Natural Resources Council of Maine and the Maine Brewshed Alliance are hosting a beach clean-up at Goose Rocks Beach from 1-2:30 p.m.

The hard work will be followed by a celebratory happy hour at Banded Brewing Company in Biddeford from 3-5 p.m.