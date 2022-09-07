A Portland man was arrested for allegedly shooting a woman in Riverton Park over the weekend.

Abdihamit Ali, 22, was charged with elevated aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and violation of conditions of release, according to Maj. Robert Martin, a Portland Police Department spokesperson.

Ali allegedly shot several times at a car where a 20-year-old woman, whom Martin didn’t identify, was standing about 3 a.m. Saturday on Springbrook Way in the Riverton Housing Complex. One bullet struck a nearby apartment building.

The woman was taken to the Maine Medical Center, where she was treated for minor injuries.

Ali was arrested Tuesday, and police continue to investigate whether the Riverton shooting is connected to another Saturday morning shooting at The Woodfords Club on Woodford Street, Martin said.

“I am proud of the work done by our police officers, detectives and civilian staff to bring this case to an arrest,” Chief Heath Gorham said in a statement. “Crimes like this are senseless and these reckless actions could have resulted in a much more significant tragedy had a child or another innocent bystander been struck by one of the bullets.”