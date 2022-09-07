The public got a chance to weigh in on a proposal to limit high school choice in Portland Tuesday night.

For years, eighth-graders have been able to choose between Portland or Deering High School or enter the lottery for Casco Bay High School.

More and more students have been picking Portland, leading to a loss of faculty at Deering, which also is receiving more low-income students.

Officials are hoping to better balance enrollment and diversity by limiting school choice.

Many parents spoke out against the plan.

If passed, a lottery would be held to reassign some students, which officials anticipate would affect fewer than 10 percent.

The school board will vote on this on Sept. 20.