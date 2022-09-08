Portland native Anna Kendrick shared a special announcement with her fans on Instagram on Wednesday.

The star actress will soon be making her directorial debut.

Kendrick shared a screenshot from a Deadline article announcing the news with the caption, “HELL. YES.”

The movie will be a true crime thriller called “The Dating Game,” according to Deadline.

Kendrick will star in the movie as Cheryl Bradshaw, who appeared on the 1970s TV show “The Dating Game” and unknowingly picked serial killer Rodney Alcala.

Filming is scheduled to begin in late October.