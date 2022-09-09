If you are concerned about a child being neglected or abused, call Maine’s 24-hour hotline at 800-452-1999 or 711 to speak with a child protective specialist. Calls may be made anonymously. For more information, visit maine.gov/dhhs/ocfs/cw/reporting_abuse.

A Kingfield man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for making and possessing child pornography.

U.S. District Judge John A. Woodcock, Jr. also sentenced 56-year-old Richard Hinkley to five years of supervised release, along with paying $16,500 in restitution.

Hinkley pleaded guilty to the charges on March 11, 2022. The charges stemmed from when Hinkley coerced a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct via online video chats, some of which were recorded, between May 2009 and April 2010, according to court documents.

Hinkley was found to be in possession of a hard drive that contained child porn photographs. Some of the images were of children under the age of 12, court documents showed.

Further details of the case were not immediately available.