THORNDIKE, Maine — If you are looking for a unique way to enjoy the Maine outdoors, this might just be for you.

Dan Capwell is taking guests along a scenic railcycle ride on the Belfast Moosehead Lake Railroad tracks once a week in Thorndike.

You pedal and the railcycle does the rest. The ride takes about an hour and offers views you might not otherwise see.

“The ride is a little less than three miles each way. It’s a bit uphill on the way out and it’s a railroad grade but you definitely feel it. You do most of the work on the outward leg and on the way back there’s some coasting a bit which is fun,” Capwell said.

“We laughed a lot. We saw some great things, had some great guides. It was just a lot of fun,” said Meg Carson, a railcycle rider.

Capwell says he’s given rides to people from as far away as Hawaii.