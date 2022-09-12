This story was originally published in March 2021.

If you eat meat, chicken is one of the most versatile and inexpensive forms of protein you can enjoy. It can be easy to get stuck in a chicken rut, though, making the same recipes over and over again.

Chicken can be prepared in many different ways — many of which you may not have even considered. Here are 15 chicken recipes to mix it up in the kitchen that are sure to become regulars in your home cooking routine.

Marinated chicken

This recipe for an easy chicken marinade only takes a minute to whisk together, but it is endlessly versatile and will elevate your chicken game to the next level. Once you prepare it, you can make chicken sandwiches, chicken rice bowls, chicken pasta or anything else your heart desires. Here’s an easy chicken marinade that will become a fast favorite in your kitchen.

Slow cooker pulled barbecue chicken

Slow Cooker Barbecue Pulled Chicken for Maine Course Credit: Sarah Walker Caron / BDN

Barbecue isn’t just for summer. For a delicious taste of smoky flavors all year round, simply layer onions, chicken thighs, frozen pepper strips and barbecue sauce in a slow cooker until tender. Then, shred, mix and serve, ideally on baked sweet potatoes, but you can also use rolls, cornbread or any other of your barbecue favorites. Try this slow cooker pulled barbecue chicken to see for yourself.

Satay-style chicken wings

Peanut butter, soy sauce, a squeeze of lime and some coconut milk make for a rich sauce for crispy wings. If you like heat, you can add chipotle, chili powder or hot Thai sauce to the other half to serve as hot dipping sauce. Try this recipe for satay-style chicken wings that will certainly be a game-changer for your next game night.

Jamaican-style curried chicken

The key to a truly flavorful curry is spices. Turmeric, paprika cumin, ginger, coriander, mustard powder, nutmeg, all-spice and cayenne powder come together in this recipe for a true explosion of flavors. You can cook this in an oven for a couple of hours, or use a slow cooker or pressure cooker. Make sure you use leg and thigh meat as well as breast meat and consider cooking it with bone still in the joints and removing them in the kitchen before serving for extra flavor. Here’s how to make Jamaican-style curried chicken to spice up your chicken routine.

Summery chicken bacon pasta

Give yourself a taste of summer with this delicious pasta dish. Sauteed red onions, bell peppers, grape tomatoes and zucchini taste like a farmers’ market in August. Toss with grilled or roasted chicken breast, a little crispy bacon, and some pasta, and suddenly it feels like summer again. This summery chicken bacon pasta is a simple dinner, but sometimes simple is simply fabulous.

Chicken enchiladas

Chicken enchiladas are especially flavorful when made with homemade sauce and self-grated cheese. Credit: Courtesy of Sandy Oliver

You can use any shredded cooked chicken for this easy enchilada recipe, from a store-bought rotisserie chicken to your own freshly poached breasts or thighs. The true key to these tasty enchiladas is the homemade sauce — but, trust us, it’s easier than you think. Here’s how to make chicken enchiladas with a scrumptious homemade sauce.

Baked peanut chicken wontons

These wontons are so crispy and delicious, no one will know they are actually baked instead of fried (and that’s much less of a hassle for you as the chef). Plus, they are simply delicious paired with a Thai-inspired peanut sauce and filled with savory cabbage and chicken. Try this recipe for baked peanut chicken wontons for a treat that is crispy on the outside, flavorful on the inside and surprisingly easy to make.

Chicken satay stir fry

Thai Chicken Satay Stir-Fry Credit: Sarah Walker Caron / BDN

In this recipe, tender chicken is marinated in the traditional peanut-soy sauce marinade is cooked in a skillet to juicy perfection. It is a little easier than a traditional satay since you don’t have to fuss with soaking skewers or threading chicken onto them. Plus, the addition of a load of veggies makes it a perfect one-recipe meal. This chicken satay stir fry is perfect on a bed of rice, rice noodles or even grains like farro or freekeh.

Chicken souvlaki salad

In this delicious dish, marinated chicken sits atop a hearty salad with feta, cucumbers and tomatoes, and is dressed with an easy homemade lemon shallot vinaigrette. Although the chicken takes time to marinate, this chicken souvlaki salad comes together quickly once the tasty protein is flavored and cooked.

Pico de gallo chicken skillet

Pico De Gallo Chicken Skillet Credit: Sarah Walker Caron / BDN

Thin chicken breasts are seasoned and sauteed and then smothered with a quick winter version of pico de gallo salsa for a piquant, bright dinner. You can mix up the sauce, opting for an Asian-inspired sesame ginger sauce, or perhaps sauteed mushrooms in a wine-chicken stock sauce, but the pico de gallo is an easy and delicious way to start. Prepare this pico de gallo chicken skillet and top with avocado slices on rice or shred to top on crispy tostadas.

Baked smoked gouda chicken pasta

This pasta is unapologetically decadent, with a smoky, creamy cheese sauce that enrobes pieces of browned chicken, strips of sweet roasted red peppers and sundried tomatoes all topped with buttery breadcrumbs for an added crunch. This baked smoked gouda chicken pasta will stick to your rubs, warm your soul and tickle your tastebuds.

Chicken noodle soup

Chicken Alphabet Soup Credit: Sarah Walker Caron / BDN

Forget canned chicken noodle soup — once you go homemade, you’ll never go back. Start with the traditional combination of chopped, sauteed onion, celery and carrots, add diced chicken breast and finish cooking in the broth with herbs like with dried thyme.When the soup is just about ready, you add the pasta and cook it to al dente. Fun pasta shapes like alphabet letters make this homemade chicken noodle soup even more playful and nostalgic.

Slow cooker hoisin chicken wings

These wings have a dry spice rub that really permeates the meat while it cooks in the slow cooker. The hoisin-based glaze gives it a rich flavor on the outside for the wing lovers looking for new, nuanced flavors. Try this recipe for slow cooker hoisin chicken wings for a tasty twist on an old classic.

Cast iron chicken skillet dinner

Cooked entirely in a cast iron skillet, this chicken dinner is easy, quick and full of flavor. Credit: Sandy Oliver / BDN

This meal comes together quickly and messes up only one pan. This meal is also flexible. Chicken thighs with bones in and skin on are best, but drumsticks also are fine. Rice, small pasta like orzo or small grains will pick up all the tasty flavors, and you can mix up the hearty greens as you see fit. Adjust the number of thighs you have to the number of people you’re feeding, or use a wider pan and add more rice or pasta when you cook more thighs and start with an equal amount of rice or pasta and hot water, adding more gradually as it cooks and the liquid is absorbed. This cast iron chicken skillet dinner is substantial, simple and delicious.

Chicken broth

Every good chef knows that if you have leftover bones and bits of chicken after making any number of these recipes, you simply have to make chicken broth that is much more flavorful than its store bought counterparts. Aside from a generous pile of meat and vegetable scraps as well as some spices, all you need to prepare broth is a roasting pan, a strainer and a large pot. Here’s how to make chicken broth to make the most of your chicken scraps.

There is no need to get stuck making the same chicken dishes over and over again. By mixing up the cut of chicken you choose, the spices you slather on and how you serve it, you’ll be amazed at how versatile chicken can truly be.