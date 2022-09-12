A New York man vacationing in Rangeley Plantation with his wife drowned on Saturday while swimming in Mooselookmeguntic Lake, officials said.

Eric Werthman, 81, of Glenford, New York, told his wife he was going to take a swim in the lake and she later found him face-down in the water, the Lewiston Sun Journal reported.

Werthman’s wife pulled him to shore and performed CPR before emergency crews arrived. They were unsuccessful in reviving him.

Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. told the Sun Journal that it was “an accidental drowning.”