If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.
A Massachusetts man accused of raping a child was arrested has been arrested in Maine.
John Bastian, 64, of Lynn, Massachusetts, was wanted on charges of indecent assault and battery on a person with intellectual disability, kidnapping, enticement of a child under 16 and rape of a child with force, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
A warrant was issued for his arrest on Sept. 2.
Bastian fled Massachusetts for Norway, Maine, where he was arrested without incident, the Marshals Service said Monday. He now faces a charge of being a fugitive from justice.
Bastian is a registered sex offender, and was convicted in 1998 of raping a child, according to the Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry.
Additional details about his arrest in Maine weren’t immediately available.