BRIDGTON, Maine — The Shawnee Peak ski area has announced that it will be returning to its original name, “Pleasant Mountain.”

The ski area unveiled a new logo and website Wednesday.

Pleasant Mountain was originally founded in 1936 on the mountain of the same name, according to the ski area.

The Shawnee Peak name was selected by a new ownership group in 1988 to reflect one of its other ski areas, Shawnee Mountain.

“It gives me great pleasure to return to our original name and also to know that this ski area is poised for a great future so others may experience what many of us already have,” Pleasant Mountain General Manager Ralph Lewis said. “Memories of growing up on these slopes were instrumental in framing my passion for skiing and like many others, Pleasant Mountain changed my life.”

Boyne Resorts acquired Shawnee Peak 2021.

Pleasant Mountain is now part of the same ownership group as the Sugarloaf and Sunday River ski areas.