An East Machias woman and her son have been accused of drug trafficking in Washington County.

Tammy Davis, 61, was charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl, while 39-year-old Nicholas Ames of East Machias was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, according to Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Cmdr. Peter Arno.

Davis’ charge was aggravated because of a prior drug conviction.

Maine drug agents and Maine state troopers raided a Jacksonville Road residence in East Machias about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. That came after an investigation into drug trafficking in the county.

During the search, police seized 2.9 grams of fentanyl and 78 grams of crack cocaine, both worth an estimated $15,850. Additionally, $2,455 in suspected drug proceeds were seized, Arno said.

In addition to Davis and Ames, police arrested Jermaine Henry, 33, and Rashan Howard, 27, both of the Bronx, New York. Both were charged with trafficking in crack cocaine.

All four people were taken to the Washington County Jail in Machias, where Henry and Howard were being held on $50,000 bail, while bail was not immediately set for Davis and Ames.