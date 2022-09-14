A passenger in a truck that was driving 10 beagle hunting dogs on the Maine Turnpike was seriously injured in a crash on Wednesday morning.

William Funkhouser of Baker, West Virginia, was northbound in a 2021 Toyota Tacoma when we fell asleep and swerved into the middle lane and hit a tractor trailer, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Funkhouser’s truck rolled over several times and his passenger, 23-year-old Jonah Hose of Baker, West Virginia, was ejected from the car, Moss said.

Funkhouser had 10 beagle hunting dogs in a steel cage in the back of the truck. One dog died, eight were recovered, and one, named Whiskey, is still missing, Moss said. One of the dogs was taken to a local vet and the surviving dogs that have been found were later reunited with Funkhouser.

Hose — who was not wearing a seatbelt — suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Funkhouser and the driver of the tractor trailer were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Correction: A previous article stated one of the dogs was found walking around the crash scene.