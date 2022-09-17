A 2-year-old boy died in Naples on Saturday after he was hit by a vehicle in a driveway.

The Cumberland County Regional Communications Center received a call at approximately 1:06 p.m. on Saturday from the area of Lambs Mill Road in Naples, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Shortly after the call was placed, the Naples Fire Department reported an unresponsive 2-year-old boy had been brought to the station. The child could not be revived and he was pronounced dead, Moss said.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene due to the child’s age. The investigation found that the child’s father was moving a pickup truck with a camper trailer in the driveway of a residence on Lambs Mill Road and did not see the child before hitting him, Moss said.

The parents immediately brought the child to the Naples Fire Department.

The names of the child and his parents are being held pending the notification of family members.