SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Sending gifts this holiday season should be a little easier, thanks to a new high-tech sorting machine at the postal service’s distribution building in Scarborough.

The postal service said it wanted to get these machines in place before the busy holiday shipping season.

The plant manager said that the new sorter will allow the facility to process 280,000 packages a day this December.

Another bonus; the new machine can process more mail with fewer employees.

“The postal service has had the same difficulties hiring people, especially in this area, so being able to run the machine using less employees is a benefit,” plant manager Mike Mitchell said.

In addition to the new sorter, the facility in Scarborough also has 20 robots which are used to move large packages around the facility.