A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries on Saturday after he drove through a red light at the Center Street and Bowdoin Street intersection in Auburn and hit a car, officials said.

James Irish, 61, of Carthage, was northbound on Center Street when he ran through a red light and hit a car driven by Qasim Al-Hikaimy, 56, of Lewiston, according to the Auburn Police Department.

Al-Hikaimy was southbound on Center Street and had been trying to turn left onto the Veterans Memorial Bridge on-ramp.

Irish, who was wearing a helmet, was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.