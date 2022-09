SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A woman has died after she fell about 30 feet from a cliff walk Monday, according to the Scarborough Police Department.

Romona Gowens, 54, of Georgia fell around 10:24 a.m. after a fence she had been leaning on broke, police said.

Gowens was taken to Maine Medical Center after a fisherman and her sister called 911. She died at the hospital from her injuries Monday afternoon.