A pantless man crashed his SUV into an Acton lake on Sunday after he allegedly tried to break into a house.

Logan Pratt, 20, of South Berwick was charged with eluding an officer and other traffic charges, according York County Sheriff William King, who added more charges are expected.

Pratt was allegedly observed on a doorbell camera about 4:45 p.m. trying to break into a Langley Shores Road home in Acton. Pratt, who was clad only in underwear and apparently intoxicated, left before deputies arrived, King said Monday.

A deputy later spotted Pratt’s SUV on Buzzell Road and attempted to stop him, but Pratt allegedly sped away before shortly after crashing into Wilson Lake, according to King.

Pratt was able to free himself and swim to shore, where he was placed under arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.