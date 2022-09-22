A Fairfield man has been accused of trafficking scheduled drugs after officials seized approximately half a pound each of suspected fentanyl and cocaine on Thursday.

Justin LaCroix, 35, was charged with aggravated trafficking of fentanyl and cocaine, according to Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Cmdr. Peter Arno. The charges were aggravated due to the amount of drugs that were seized.

After a monthlong investigation, members of the MDEA South Central Task Force raided LaCroix’s Hardwood Lane home, Arno said Thursday.

During the search, police seized approximately 280 grams of suspected fentanyl and approximately 225 grams of suspected cocaine, which together was estimated to be worth approximately $65,000, Arno said. That is equivalent to approximately 9.8 ounces of suspected fentanyl, and approximately 7.9 ounces of suspected cocaine.

Another $43,000 in suspected drug proceeds was confiscated, along with a Mercedes Benz and a Chevrolet pickup truck.

LaCroix was being held at the Somerset County Jail without bail.

Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, is up to 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Just 3 milligrams can cause a fatal overdose. There are approximately 260,000 milligrams in a quarter pound.