A missing New Hampshire was found early Thursday morning in South Berwick.

Police found an unattended vehicle belonging to 35-year-old Jennifer Foxlow of Rollinsford, New Hampshire, at Vaughan Woods State Park about 11 p.m. Wednesday, and they later learned Foxlow hadn’t been seen since 10 a.m., according to Mark Latti, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

After an unsuccessful search for Foxlow, Maine game wardens were summoned to help about 1:15 a.m. Thursday and they arrived at the state park about an hour later, Latti said.

A search dog eventually picked up a scent and led rescuers to Foxlow’s location about 4:45 a.m.

Foxlow didn’t appear to have any injuries, but as a precaution, she was taken to Wentworth Douglass Hospital in Dover, New Hampshire, after paramedics examined her at the scene, according to Latti, who said no additional information was available about Foxlow’s condition.