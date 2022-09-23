A Maine man with an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Massachusetts was taken into police custody in Bangor on Friday.

Patrick H. Lloyd, 36, of LaGrange was arrested after a traffic stop on Cumberland Street at around 12:30 p.m. for an outstanding warrant issued out of Webster, Massachusetts, for attempted murder, according to Sgt. Jason McAmbley of the Bangor Police Department.

The warrant was issued after a domestic violence disturbance occurred in Webster, according to officials.

At the time of Lloyd’s arrest, officers also recovered a handgun while conducting a search of his vehicle. The handgun was believed to have been stolen from the Ellsworth area in 2020, according to McAmbley.

Lloyd, who has a previous felony conviction, has also been charged with receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He is being held at the Penobscot County Jail pending his extradition to Massachusetts.