A Maine man with an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Massachusetts was taken into police custody in Bangor on Friday.

Patrick H. Lloyd, 36, of LaGrange was arrested after a traffic stop on Cumberland Street at around 12:30 p.m. for an outstanding warrant issued out of Webster, Massachusetts, for attempted murder, according to Sgt. Jason McAmbley of the Bangor Police Department.

The warrant was issued after a domestic violence disturbance occurred in Webster, according to officials.

At the time of Lloyd’s arrest, officers also recovered a handgun while conducting a search of his vehicle. The handgun was believed to have been stolen from the Ellsworth area in 2020, according to McAmbley.

Lloyd, who has a previous felony conviction, has also been charged with receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He is being held at the Penobscot County Jail pending his extradition to Massachusetts.

Leela Stockley

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley, her puppy Percy and staying active in the Maine outdoors.