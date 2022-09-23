Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

The time has come again, as it does quite often, to exercise our given right to get out and vote. There are times when there is no one we really want in a particular office, so we need to decide which candidate we really don’t or can’t trust to represent us and vote against him/her.

Many have fought and died for us to have the privilege of voting, so people should get out and cast their ballot. Even though they may not like the individual, he or she may be the better choice for the office. By voting early, people are not, in many cases, seeing the real person. Take time to listen to the candidates and determine which one is not being truthful, which one is making promises that may be impossible to keep. Most candidates will tell us what we want to hear.

Listen closely and try to determine who is more sincere and either vote for or against him or her, but vote. People should remember, once they cast their ballot, they cannot change it.

There is only one candidate that I feel deserves my vote, and that is Laurie York, who is running for House District 29. She is local, she knows what we need, she’s not afraid to speak her mind, she seems to be the type of person we all need to fight for us.

Timothy Smyth

Millinocket