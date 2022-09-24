A person died in a pileup crash on the Maine Turnpike in West Gardner on Saturday.

At approximately 11:51 a.m., a BMW became pinned between two vehicles after being rear-ended near mile marker 104, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety. The BMW crash is believed to have occurred after an initial crash that caused traffic to slow down.

The driver of the BMW died at the scene of the crash, while the passenger was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Moss said.

Several other people were hospitalized as a result of the initial crash.

The identities of those involved in the crash have not been released as officials work to contact family members.

The events of the multiple crashes are under investigation.