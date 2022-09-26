NAPLES, Maine — A Bridgton man has been accused of injuring a Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputy after hitting them with a car door before driving away on Sunday.

Zachary Laney, 29, had been stopped by a deputy on the Naples Causeway for multiple violations at around 10 p.m., according to Capt. Kerry Joyce of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Laney was reportedly uncooperative and refused to give the deputy any information. While the deputy attempted to take Laney into custody, he drove off and hit the deputy with the car’s door, according to Joyce.

The deputy suffered minor injuries and was treated at Maine Medical Center.

Assisting deputies then followed the vehicle through Bridgton, Denmark and Sebago.

The chase slowed at the intersection of Hancock Pond Road and Route 107 in Sebago, after officials deployed spike mats that deflated the vehicle’s front tires.

Deputies continued to follow the vehicle until it stopped on Folly Road in Sebago where Laney was arrested.

Laney was charged with assault on an officer, operating after suspension, refusing to stop for a law enforcement officer, violation of conditions of release and refusing to submit to arrest or detention

Laney is being held at the Cumberland County Jail without bail.