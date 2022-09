A person has died after an accident involving a train in Auburn on Tuesday morning.

The person was struck by a CSX train at around 6:13 a.m., according to Cindy Schild, a CSX spokesperson. The accident occurred near Washington Street in Auburn, according to Chief Jason Moen of the Auburn Police Department.

The person died at the scene of the accident, according to Schild. Their identity has not been released.

An investigation has been opened.