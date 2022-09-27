Theo Ferrara, a 14-year-old who went missing last Thursday, has been found dead.

At around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, a Marine Patrol pilot discovered the body of a young male in the water on the shores of Maquoit Bay in Brunswick, according to Freeport Police Chief Nate Goodman. The chief medical examiner’s office later identified the body as Ferrara, Goodman said. The cause of death has not yet been determined.

In a letter sent to community members Tuesday announcing that Ferrara’s body had been recovered, Regional School Unit 5 Superintendent Jean Skorapa wrote that the cafeteria at Freeport High School will remain open until 9 p.m. Tuesday for students who may want to gather. School counselors will be available for any student or staff member who may want assistance, Skorapa wrote.

Ferrara was last seen leaving his home on Flying Point Road heading toward Brunswick around 4:30 p.m. last Thursday. An extensive search of the Freeport area commenced over the weekend.