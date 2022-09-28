Firefly the Hybrid and Humble G tha Fiddla will light up the Abbe Museum’s backyard on Oct. 8

BAR HARBOR — Penobscot artist Firefly the Hybrid returns for the second annual Indigenous 2022 on Oct. 8 from 7:30-9:30 pm. Joined by Cleveland-based Humble G tha Fiddla, the two are set to perform in the Abbe Museum’s backyard for a one-of-a-kind, immersive experience to mark Maine’s fourth Indigenous Peoples’ Day. This event is proudly sponsored by Healthy Acadia, College of the Atlantic, the Jackson Laboratory, and the Abbe Museum.

“I’m so excited to build on what we started last year,” Firefly said of the performance. “To me, it’s important to mark a day like this with song and celebration, that’s what my ancestors would have done.”

Arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, Firefly is a multimedia artist who channels their Penobscot roots to create music that is a melding of the traditional and contemporary. After prolific careers in both jewelry-making and fashion design, the pivot to music has proved equally successful. Firefly has quickly expanded from streaming performances from their home to the Kennedy Center and, most recently, an in-person performance at the SWAIA Indigenous Fashion Show.

With a similarly storied career, Humble G brings a unique integration of electric violin & vocals fused with rhythms and sounds of Hip-Hop, Reggaeton, EDM, and world fusions. They have graced stages from Caesars Palace to the Grammy Museum and were the first musical act to perform during President Obama’s campaign.

“What I love about our music is it brings all kinds of people together,” Firefly says. “We come together in the spirit of openness and connection.” This spirit is especially important in the lead-up to Indigenous Peoples Day, which was initially a counter to Columbus Day and has grown to become a nationwide celebration of Native history, culture, and resilience. Maine formally adopted Indigenous Peoples’ Day in 2019.

Indigenous 2022 with Firefly the Hybrid and Humble G tha Fiddla invites attendees to enjoy creative and authentic visual and audio performances while learning about Maine Indigenous peoples and supporting inclusiveness in Downeast Maine. The evening is free and open to the public. Coordinators are currently determining whether a live streaming option will be available for remote viewing. Visit Firefly’s website: www.fireflythehybrid.com, to learn more.

Firefly seeks to illuminate the beauty and healing power of his ancient Indigenous culture through music, visuals and creativity. As a member of the Penobscot Nation, Firefly is helping to place Indigenous people in a modern context. Firefly believes that through creative frequencies, we can begin to heal humanity and evolve to new levels of love, compassion and wellness.

As a traditional music keeper of the Wabanaki, Firefly has performed for many years throughout Maine. In 2020, Firefly took his creative performances to another level through cutting edge technology such as projection mapping and videography. This new evolution in his performances culminated in a national virtual performance with the Kennedy Center’s Arts Across America series and the release of his first album, “Sacred Fire.”

Firefly is a hyper creative artist taking an all-encompassing approach to his work. Not only does he perform traditional and contemporary music, he also records and engineers his own sound, designs and builds his own sets and costumes, creates his own visual content and graphics including photography, videography, editing and marketing.

In the spirit of collaboration, Firefly actively works with other creatives of any nation or background, helping to strengthen the importance and understanding of creative people. Firefly has the vision of bringing future performances to international audiences. https://www.fireflythehybrid.com/

Humble G the Fiddla is an award-winning violinist from Cleveland, Ohio. Self-taught in his youth, he then went on to study at the prestigious Cleveland Institute of Music and performed in several Orchestras contributing to his natural evolution as an organic songwriter and composer.

Coined the RSVP (Rapper, Singer, Violinist, Producer), Humble G is making his breakthrough as an international musical phenomenon with his unique integration of electric violin & vocals fused with rhythms and sounds of Hip-Hop, Reggaeton, EDM and world fusions that create an electrifying musical experience & timeless creation.

Having over 1000 performances, Humble G has graced stages from the RRHOF to Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, and The Clive Davis Theatre at the Grammy’s Museum in LA, but most noteworthy for President Obama as the first musical act to ever perform during his campaign.

Humble G has been featured on exclusive stages such as a special performance highlight for the NAACP/The Cleveland Rock N Roll Hall of Fame Exhibit, and has shared a stage with numerous artists such as Bun B, Dru Carey, Nick Cannon and Force MDS to name a few. During the pandemic, he shared a virtual stage with Deborah Cox, DJ Cassidy, Dru Hill, Jennifer Holliday, Stephanie Mills and many more.

Humble G has found ways to support racial equity through projects such as the Coaches vs Racism appearance at a Michigan vs. Prairie View A&M basketball game last November in Washington, D.C.