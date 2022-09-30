An 83-year-old man died in a West Gardiner fire on Thursday morning.

Sherwood Keene, who had been renting a property at 810 Lewiston Road in West Gardiner, was found deceased after a fire nearly destroyed the residence at around 11:41 a.m., according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

No other injuries were reported.

Keene’s remains have been transported to the state’s medical examiner’s office, while the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Maine fire marshal’s office.