LEWISTON, Maine — A jury has awarded a woman $5.5 million after a Lewiston crematorium let her father’s body rot in a basement along with 10 others.

Ken Kincer, who owned Affordable Cremation Solution in Lewiston, let bodies pile up in the unrefrigerated basement.

According to testimony, his only response to his staff was to open the windows.

Marielle Bischoff-Wurstle sued Kincer on behalf of her father, who died in May 2021. She was awarded $5.5 million by a jury on Friday.

Her attorney, Meryl Poulin, said that the funeral home committed awful acts against her father’s body and says her client feels validated by the jury verdict.

Poulin represents five other family members suing Kincer.

Some families have already settled out of court.