The Saco Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 66-year old Deborah Davidson-Stewart of Saco.

Davidson-Stewart lives at 30 South St. and has not been heard from since Monday, Sept. 25, according to a release from the Maine Department of Public Safety. Davidson-Stewart, who reportedly has had some mental health issues, posted on Facebook she was in the Portland area, possibly at the Oxford Street Shelter, according to the release.

Davidson-Stewart is a white female, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 150 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. Her clothing is unknown. Anyone who sees Davidson-Stewart or has any information is asked to call the Saco Police Department at 207-284-4535.