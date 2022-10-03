A woman last heard from in early September has been reported missing in Bangor.

Nichole Tufo (Fletcher), “NikiSix”, 35, was last heard from on Sept. 8, according to Srg. Jason McAmbley, spokesperson for the Bangor Police Department. Tufo has not answered her cellphone or responded to social media messages from family and friends, he said.

Tufo is 5-feet tall and 105 pounds, with brown eyes and brown shoulder length hair. She has tattoos of stars behind her ears and on her wrist and a skull tattoo on her thigh, McAmbley said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Robert Hallett at 207-947-7384 ext. 5755, or email him at robert.hallett@bangormaine.gov. Anonymous tips may be left at 207-947-7384, ext. 3.