A Brooksville man died Sunday night when a car he was driving drifted off Route 15 in Sedgwick and crashed into some trees.

John A. Wallace, 47, was driving south in a Nissan Rogue when the crash happened around 7:30 p.m., according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. Wallace was wearing a seatbelt but died at the scene.

The car drifted off the right side of the road, but then veered sharply to the left and crashed into several trees on the opposite side of the road, the sheriff’s office said. The car rolled over, coming to rest on its roof.

Speed and alcohol are suspected as factors in the crash, according to the sheriff’s department. The crash remains under investigation.