Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a bank in Brunswick on Monday morning.

Officers responded to a reported robbery at M&T bank on Maine Street, but the suspect had already fled on foot, according to the Brunswick Police Department.

The suspect is described as a thin white man, approximately 6-feet tall, and dressed in all black and wearing a red mask.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Brunswick Police Department tip line at 207-725-5521 (option 2 and then option 6), or email tips@brunswickpd.org