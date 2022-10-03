The MSAD 6 school board in Buxton will take up the issue of whether to ban a book at the high school.

The book, “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” explores the author’s real-life journey of gender identity and sexual orientation.

The book has been praised by the American Library Association for its message, but it includes illustrations that some parents find objectionable.

The school board heard concerns about the book at its last meeting, and it is on the agenda Monday night to decide whether to ban it.

Last month, the school board voted against a ban on a different book at the middle school. That book, “It’s Perfectly Normal,” is about sex education and puberty, including within the LGBTQ community.

Monday’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Central Office on Main Street in Buxton.