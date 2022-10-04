An oceanfront mansion on Mount Desert Island is being offered for sale for nearly $20 million, an amount that may be higher than the list price of any other luxury home ever sold in Maine.

And that’s even after the price has been reduced by $5.5 million.

The mansion, called Wanakiwin, is on Cooksey Drive in Seal Harbor, a road known for its million-dollar properties. Lifestyle maven Martha Stewart and Dick Wolf, the creator of the long-running “Law & Order” franchise on television, have summer homes in the neighborhood.

The property went on the market in August for $25 million but the price has since been reduced to $19.5 million. It is owned by Joseph Fogg III, a retired chair and CEO of a venture capital firm who winters in Naples, Florida.

The mansion sits on 6 acres and overlooks 650 feet of granite oceanfront ledges. It has nearly 11,000 square feet of living space, including 10 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The Knowles Co. is the listing agency for the roughly 30-year-old mansion.

Even at that lower price, the mansion is more expensive than the $19 million that David Rockefeller’s former MDI estate, which also is on Cooksey Drive in Seal Harbor, sold for early 2018. That property went on the market for $19 million after Rockfeller died in 2017 at age 101.

Mitchell Rales, a billionaire who in 2010 built a modern mansion on Peabody Drive in neighboring Northeast Harbor, bought Rockefeller’s estate and, last summer, had Rockefeller’s former house demolished.

Currently, the second-most expensive house for sale in Maine is a 15,000-square-foot mansion in Greenville that is listed for $12.8 million. The Greenville mansion has six bedrooms, an indoor heated swimming pool, a nine-hole private golf course, a stable and a horseback-riding arena.