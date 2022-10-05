A married Orrington couple was found dead in their home at about 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to the Maine State Police.

A family member discovered the bodies of Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89, in their home at 476 Swetts Pond Road in Orrington. Police have been investigating throughout the day and closed off Swetts Pond Road at the intersection with Dow Road.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s department responds to a scene (on left side of road) on Swetts Pond Road in Orrington on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Police had not released information as of 2pm. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

The Swansons own the home, according to police.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit and Evidence Response Team are investigating the circumstances of their deaths.

There is no risk to the public, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.