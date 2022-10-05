After working for the sheriff’s department in Hancock County for 35 years, Patrick Kane has retired from law enforcement.

Kane served as the chief deputy for the past eight years. He worked his last shift on Oct. 1.

The newly retired chief deputy, whose brother Scott Kane has served as sheriff since first being elected in 2014, was out of state on vacation with his family on Tuesday and could not be reached for comment, according to a sheriff’s department dispatcher.

On Saturday, in keeping with a tradition for many long-serving law enforcement officers, an announcement about Kane’s retirement was read aloud over the sheriff’s department radio scanner frequency. Kane sat with former Sheriff Bill Clark, who hired him in 1987, in a cruiser outside the department as the announcement was read over the air. The moment was captured on video and posted on the department’s Facebook page.

“You have been a role model for those that you have worked with and for those who have worked for you,” the announcer read. “We hope you have time to do the things that unfortunately you have not been able to do because of your commitment at the sheriff’s office. We wish you the best of health and hope you are not a stranger here.”

Corey Bagley, another longtime sheriff’s department employee, will serve as the department’s next chief deputy. He was formally appointed to the position on Tuesday, with his wife Stacey Bagley pinning his new badge on his uniform during the county commissioner’s meeting.

Bagley previously served as patrol deputy, as a special agent assigned to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, as an MDEA supervisor and, most recently, as a patrol lieutenant.