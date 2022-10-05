Two people died in a plane crash in Arundel on Wednesday.

Eldon Morrison, 81, of Yarmouth and 55-year-old Paul Koziell of Scarborough died in the crash, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The Beechcraft plane, owned by CPM Construction, left Biddeford sometime between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. It then arrived in Presque Isle just after 9 a.m., according to officials.

The plane then left Presque Isle around noon, before crashing near Sam’s Road, a dead-end street off Route 1 south of Log Cabin Road at around 2:11 p.m.

The National Transportation Safety Board has opened an investigation into the crash.

Leela Stockley

