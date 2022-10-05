Editors note: Two people died in the plane crash on Wednesday. Read our updated story here.

A plane burst into flames after crashing in Arundel at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

It was not clear what type of plane it was or whether there were any injuries, the Portland Press Herald reported. The plane went down near Sam’s Road, a dead-end street off Route 1 south of Log Cabin Road.

It was also unclear where the plane had been traveling from, or where it was headed.

Emergency responders were investigating the scene on Wednesday afternoon.

