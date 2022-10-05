Two people died in a plane crash in Arundel on Wednesday.

Eldon Morrison, 81, of Yarmouth and 55-year-old Paul Koziell of Scarborough died in the crash, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Morrison is founder and CEO of CPM Construction and Koziell is president. The Beechcraft plane, owned by the Freeport-based construction company, left Biddeford sometime between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. It then arrived in Presque Isle just after 9 a.m., according to officials.

The plane then left Presque Isle around noon, before crashing near Sam’s Road, a dead-end street off Route 1 south of Log Cabin Road at around 2:11 p.m.

The National Transportation Safety Board has opened an investigation into the crash.

“CPM Constructors is focused on the grieving process for the entire team as we all learn to accept this tragic news,” Tim Ouellette, CFO and one of the family owners of CPM Constructors, said in a statement Thursday. “This is a family business, and Eldon and Paul’s legacy will continue to guide us. We will be forever grateful for their leadership that built the foundation for CPM Constructors in Northern New England.”