A student has been charged with terrorizing after allegedly making a school shooting threat at Brewer High School, according to police.

Police confirmed the threat to be a hoax after it prompted a late-night investigation by Brewer police and school officials. The threat suggested that a school shooting was going to occur Thursday at Brewer High School.

School is open as normal on Thursday at both of the city’s schools. Police have not identified the student.

Brewer High School officials became aware of the threat after school on Wednesday and contacted police. The investigation included interviews with witnesses and examination of electronic evidence, leading investigators to identify a person of interest — the student who was later charged with terrorizing, according to police.

Shortly after the investigation into the first threat was wrapped up, a second threatening message, this one directed at Brewer Community School, was found, police said.

A subsequent investigation determined that it was unfounded and originated from outside of Maine, according to police.