The Orrington couple who were found dead in their home on Wednesday died in a murder-suicide, according to the Maine State Police.

The bodies of Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89, were discovered in their 476 Swetts Pond Road home in Orrington at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The manner of their deaths was confirmed as a murder suicide by the state medical examiner’s office, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

No further details about their deaths were made available on Friday afternoon.

The couple was remembered as being kind and friendly by their neighbors, who often spent time fishing, hunting and playing cribbage with the Swansons in the approximately 25 years that they lived in the neighborhood.