A Kennebunk coffee shop is among the many businesses and Mainers throwing their support behind lobstermen.

Paul Humphreys, the owner of Morning in Paris, said when he saw calls to boycott Maine lobster, while fishermen are already dealing with new federal regulations, he decided to brew up some support.

Humphreys said lobstermen he knows like a strong, full-bodied coffee.

So he’s selling coffee called “#SaveMaineLobstermen.”

For every pound sold, $4 will go to helping lobstermen in Maine fight the boycott.

“It wouldn’t directly affect us, because we don’t sell lobster in the cafe here, however my view is the economy, the whole of the Maine economy, would come to a slowdown, a significant slowdown, and it’s immeasurable to see what the damage would do from that,” Humphreys said.

Humphreys said it will be available next week, but like the coffee, the demand itself is “strong.”