Berwick residents have been asked to boil their water for at least one minute before using it.

The advisory, issued around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, comes after the town’s water treatment plant experienced issues with its turbidity meters, according to NEWSCENTER Maine. The turbidity meters monitor the water quality levels.

Residents should boil their water for at least one minute before drinking it, or using it in other ways that may get ingested, such as water for brushing your teeth or for washing food.

The boil water order will remain in effect until the water quality can be safely assessed.